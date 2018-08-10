Qualifiers: Hull KR beaten 28-10 by resurgent Salford Red Devils

Jackson Hastings has been impressive in both of his appearances for Salford since arriving from Australia

Betfred Qualifiers Hull KR (4) 10 Tries: Hall, Lunt Goals: Tickle Salford Red Devils (6) 28 Tries: Evalds, Lui, Lussick, Wood Goals: Chamberlain 2, Hastings 4

A resurgent Salford Red Devils recorded back-to-back wins for only the second time this season with an eye-opening Qualifiers victory over Hull KR.

Both sides scored a try apiece in tight first-half, but Salford pulled away after the break.

Rob Lui, Joey Lussick and Josh Wood all crossed to add to Niall Evalds opening try for the visitors.

Craig Hall and Shaun Lunt grabbed the tries for a Rovers side that only returned to Super League this season.

The two teams finished in the bottom four of the regular season Super League, with Salford three points behind their opponents in 11th.

However, the points are reset for the Qualifiers, which see the bottom four from the top flight take on the top four teams from the Championship for a place in the Super League next season.

Salford prepared for their Qualifiers campaign by bolstering their squad with some timely additions, who in the form of goalkicking half-back Jackson Hastings and scoring hooker Lussick have paid immediate dividends.

Former Sydney Roosters and Manly half-back Hastings in particular has taken the pressure away from Lui and provided direction to the Red Devils in attack.

Meanwhile, defeat is a dent in confidence for Rovers, who ended the regular season with a morale-boosting derby win at Hull FC with their own new additions Ben Crooks and Hall proving influential.

Hull KR: Quinlan; Oakes, Crooks, Vaivai, Hall; T Carney, McGuire; Scruton, Lunt, Mulhern, Tickle, Tomkins, Clarkson.

Replacements: Greenwood, Kavanagh, Donaldson, Atkin.

Salford Red Devils: Evalds; Bibby, Chamberlain, Sa'u, Olpherts; Lui, Hastings; Mossop, Wood, Murray, Jones, McCarthy, Lannon.

Replacements: Lussick, Flanagan, Tasi, Nakubuwai.

Referee: Robert Hicks.