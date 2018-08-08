Super League: St Helens v Huddersfield Giants

From the section

Suaia Matagi arrives at Huddersfield following a spell at Parramatta

Betfred Super League Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 10, August Kick-off:19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

St Helens have named an unchanged squad from Sunday's Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by Catalans Dragons.

Justin Holbrook's side saw a 14-match unbeaten run ended by the Perpignan club, with their previous defeat coming against Wakefield on 15 April.

Huddersfield have debutant prop Suaia Matagi available for the first time, while full-back Jake Mamo and hooker Kruise Leeming also return.

Aaron Murphy, Michael Lawrence and Jake Wardle drop out of the 19-man squad.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Percival, Swift, Fages, Smith, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Barba, Costello.

Huddersfield (from): Mamo, McGillvary, Cudjoe, Turner, Gaskell, Brough, Leeming, Hinchcliffe, Ferguson, Rankin, Roberts, Ta'ai, Clough, Smith, O'Brien, Mellor, McIntosh, English, Matagi.