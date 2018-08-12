Reece Lyne: Wakefield Trinity centre signs new deal until 2023

Reece Lyne will have spent more than 10 years at Wakefield by the end of his new deal

Wakefield Trinity centre Reece Lyne has signed a new four-and-a-half year contract to keep him at the Super League side until 2023.

The 25-year-old joined from Hull FC in 2012 and has scored 44 tries in 128 appearances for the club.

His previous deal was due to expire at the end of the 2019 season.

"It will be a real honour to represent the club for 10 years and to get a testimonial at the end of it will be really rewarding," Lyne said.