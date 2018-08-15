Super 8s: Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC

Kruise Leeming has not featured for Huddersfield since 29 June

Betfred Super League Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Friday, 17 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Huddersfield Giants are set to give a home debut to forward Suaia Matagi.

Alex Mellor is included despite picking up a knock in the win at St Helens, while Kruise Leeming is included after dropping out of last week's squad.

Hull FC coach Lee Radford has named Mark Minichiello (hernia) and Dean Hadley (ankle) after the pair were not in the 19-man squad last week.

Lewis Bienek, who made his debut in the defeat by Wakefield last week, retains his place.

Huddersfield Giants (from): McGillvary, Cudjoe, Turner, Gaskell, Brough, Leeming, Hinchcliffe, Ferguson, Rankin, Roberts, Ta'ai, Clough, Smith, O'Brien, Mellor, McIntosh, Roche, Wardle, Matagi.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Hadley, Minichiello, Green, Abdull, Washbrook, Fash, Manu, Paea, Lane, Harris, Bienek.