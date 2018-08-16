Super 8s: Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors full-back Craig Mullen
Wigan Warriors full-back Craig Mullen returns to face Catalans Dragons
Super 8s
Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 18 August Kick-off: 17:15 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Catalans Dragons head coach Steve McNamara makes 11 changes to the side thrashed 56-6 by Warrington Wolves for the Super 8s game with Wigan.

Ex-Wigan pair Lewis Tierney and Michael McIlorum earn recalls but captain Rémi Casty is rested.

Wigan counterpart Shaun Wane makes just one alteration to his side for the trip to Perpignan, with Craig Mullen included in place of Josh Woods.

Warriors were narrow 24-22 victors over Castleford in their Super 8s opener.

Catalans (from): Albert, Anderson, Baitieri, Belmas, Bousquet, Da Costa, Drinkwater, Edwards, Gigot, Goudemand, Jullien, Langi, Maria, McIlorum, Moa, Tierney, Thornley, Wiliame, Yaha.

Wigan (from): Bateman, Clubb, Davies, Escare, Flower, Greenwood, Hamlin, Isa, Kibula, Leuluai, Marshall, Mullen, Navarrete, Partington, Powell, Sarginson, Sutton, Tomkins, Williams.

