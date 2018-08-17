Sam Moa: Catalans Dragons prop signs new two-year contract

Sam Moa has scored six tries for the Dragons since arriving last season

Catalans Dragons prop Sam Moa has signed a new two-year contract, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2020 campaign.

The Tonga international has made 48 Super League appearances for the Dragons since arriving last season.

Moa's career began in the NRL with Cronulla in 2008 and he returned to Australia with Sydney Roosters in 2013 after four seasons with Hull FC,

Head coach Steve McNamara said: "We have retained one of the best."