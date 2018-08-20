Sitaleki Akauola: Warrington prop may miss Challenge Cup final after getting one-game ban

From the section

Akauola missed Warrington's Challenege Cup semi-final win over Leeds earlier this month through illness

Warrington prop Sitaleki Akauola is set to miss the Challenge Cup final next Saturday after receiving a one-match ban for dangerous contact.

The 26-year-old was charged following an incident in Wolves' 28-18 defeat by Castleford in the Super 8s on Friday.

Akauola had received a one-match ban last May after committing a similar offence in a match against Wigan.

Challenge Cup final opponents Catalan Dragons have no suspensions ahead of the game at Wembley.