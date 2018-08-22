Andrew Heffernan: Hull KR centre leaves club to recover from concussion

Andrew Heffernan helped Hull KR win promotion back to Super League in 2017

Hull KR have released centre Andrew Heffernan to allow him to continue his recovery from a long-standing concussion.

The 23-year-old has not featured since suffering the injury in the win over Widnes in April.

He will now return to Australia to continue his rehabilitation.

"I think for a long time I was focusing on getting back playing and I was putting playing before my health," he told the club website.

"A lot of things make the symptoms worse at the moment, sitting in the back seat of a car, looking at screens and exercise really set me back.

"The hardest part initially was the lack of understanding of the injury. Once we got some clarity then we knew how to treat it but it continues to affect me day-to-day.

"Globally I don't think we have the best understanding of concussion yet. Hopefully I can use my experience to benefit other players.

"Obviously bodies are getting bigger and the contact is getting bigger so there's going to be instances. it's about diagnosis and being cautious with how you manage these things."