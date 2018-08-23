Adam Walker: Wakefield Trinity prop given backdated 20-month drugs ban

Adam Walker (right) joined Wakefield from St Helens in May 2017

Wakefield prop Adam Walker has been given a 20-month suspension from all sport for testing positive for cocaine after a Super League game last year.

The ban is backdated to 14 July 2017, the date of the test, meaning Walker can return to action on 13 March 2019.

Walker, 27, has been suspended by the Rugby Football League since August 2017, under UK Anti-Doping protocol.

"Cocaine is banned in-competition and athletes are solely responsible for what is in their system," said UKAD.

"Sportspeople must be aware that using cocaine, even out-of-competition, will put them at risk of breaking the anti-doping rules and receiving a long ban."

Former St Helens player Walker gave the positive test after Wakefield had beaten Widnes in Super League.

The Scotland international was named in the Bravehearts' provisional 2017 World Cup squad, but was later dropped.