It's France versus England in the Challenge Cup final as Catalans Dragons take on Warrington Wolves at Wembley Stadium, and former France, Tottenham and Newcastle winger David Ginola can't wait.

WATCH MORE: Warrington and Catalans attempt Alli's celebration

Watch live coverage of the 2018 Challenge Cup final between Catalans Dragons and Warrington Wolves on Saturday, 25 August from 14:00 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport website.

Available to UK users only.