Super 8s: Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity

Betfred Super 8s Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Friday, 31 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Leeds via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Winger-turned-back-rower Aaron Murphy and Michael Lawrence return for Huddersfield after injury, while full-back Jake Mamo is also included.

Oliver Roberts, Dan Smith and Jake Wardle make way.

Jordan Crowther and Keegan Hirst have been named in Chris Chester's Wakefield squad as the two changes from the loss to leaders St Helens last time out.

Back-rower Chris Annakin and prop David Fifita are the like-for-like duo to make way for Trinity.

Huddersfield (from): Mamo, McGillvary, Cudjoe, Turner, Murphy, Gaskell, Brough, Leeming, Lawrence, Hinchcliffe, Ferguson, Rankin, Ta'ai, Clough, O'Brien, Mellor, McIntosh, Roche, Matagi

Wakefield (from): Arona, Ashurst, Batchelor, Crowther, England, Grix, Hampshire, Horo, Hirst, Huby, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, Lyne, Miller, Pauli Pauli, Randell, Tupou, Wood