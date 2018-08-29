Super 8s: St Helens v Wigan Warriors

Luke Thompson (with ball) tussles with Wigan, and he will return to the Saints side after suspension

Betfred Super 8s Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 31 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Leaders St Helens can ensure a first top-of-the-table Super League finish since 2014 if they secure a derby victory against rivals Wigan Warriors.

Justin Holbrook makes two changes, with Ryan Morgan and Luke Thompson returning as Adam and Matty Smith miss out.

Second-place Wigan must beat Saints to keep their slight hopes of overhauling their current eight-point lead alive.

Head coach Shaun Wane brings back talismanic skipper Sean O'Loughlin and centre Oliver Gildart.

The form book points in Saints' favour, with two victories from the first two meetings between the sides this season.

Wigan only lost the first game at Langtree Park in March by three points, but the deficit in July's return meeting was eight.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Fages, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Ashworth, Barba, Costello

Wigan (from): Tomkins, Davies, Sarginson, Gildart, Williams, Powell, Clubb, Leuluai, Flower, O'Loughlin, Bateman, Sutton, Isa, Escare, Navarrete, Hamlin, Partington, Kibula, Greenwood