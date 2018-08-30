Super 8s: Castleford Tigers v Catalans Dragons

Luke Gale has been out for four months after clashing knees with Pauli Pauli in April

Betfred Super 8s Venue: The Mend-A-Hose Jungle Date: Saturday, 1 September Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

England playmaker Luke Gale returns for Castleford Tigers after a four-month absence with a fractured knee-cap.

Ben Roberts and Adam Milner also come into the side, with Jamie Ellis, Kieran Gill and Calum Turner all dropping out.

Challenge Cup winners Catalans Dragons are without four of their Wembley heroes, including winger Fouad Yaha and back-rower Jason Baiteri.

Greg Bird, Vincent Duport, Lucas Albert, Thibaud Margalet and Lambert Belmas come into the squad.

Having secured silverware for the first time in their 12-year history, Catalans now have the challenge of maintaining their form for the rest of the campaign, despite a top-four spot being beyond them.

The pressure to get a result rests with Castleford, who are chasing a top-two finish and subsequent home semi-final.

If Wigan lose on Friday, victory for the Tigers would see them leapfrog the Warriors with a one-point lead.

Daryl Powell's side destroyed Catalans 41-0 earlier in the season, but were beaten 44-16 in Perpignan in the reverse fixure.

Castleford (from): Clare, Clark, Eden, Gale, Holmes, Maher, Massey, Mata'utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Moors, Roberts, Shenton, Trueman, Wardle, Watts, Webster

Catalans (from): Mead; Wiliame, Langi, Casty, Moa, Garcia, Bird, Bousquet, Duport, Margalet, Tierney, Jullien, Albert, Da Costa, Belmas, Gigot, Goudemand, Drinkwater, Edwards