Qualifiers: Halifax 4-62 Salford Red Devils

Salford's Derrell Olpherts completed his hat-trick just after half-time

The Qualifiers Halifax (4) 4 Try: Wood Salford Red Devils (30) 62 Tries: Hastings 2, Chamberlain, Olpherts 3, Nakubuwai, Welham, Tasi, Sa'u 2, Wood Goals: Chamberlain 7

Salford maintained their 100% winning record in the Qualifiers with a 12-try win over Halifax.

The Red Devils are the only side with maximum points after three games.

Derrell Olpherts got two of their six first-half scores after Sam Wood had given winless Halifax an early lead and he later completed his hat-trick.

Jackson Hastings and Junior Sa'u got two tries each, while Ed Chamberlain, Ben Nakubuwai, Kris Welham, Lama Tasi and Josh Wood also crossed for Salford.

Below the Red Devils, four clubs - Leeds, Toronto, Toulouse and Hull KR - have four points after three Qualifiers matches.

The top three teams after seven games will confirm automatic spots in next season's Super League, while the clubs finishing fourth and fifth will face each other in a one-off match to determine the other side to qualify.

Halifax coach Richard Marshall:

"I thought Salford were outstanding and probably showed why they are top of this competition. They looked desperate, they looked organised and they competed well.

"I was obviously disappointed with the scoreline because I think we're a better team than the scoreline suggests - but the reality is that they were in total control."

Salford coach Ian Watson:

"The first 20 minutes we were a bit scratchy but the boys adapted very quickly and from there we were outstanding.

"Our middle men set the platform and from there Jackson Hastings and Rob Lui were able to do what they do best."