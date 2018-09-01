The Qualifiers: Reigning Super League champions Leeds lose 38-36 at home to Hull KR

Hull KR winger Craig Hall ran in three of Rovers' seven tries at Headingley

Leeds' two-game winning start in The Qualifiers came to an end as Danny McGuire made a happy first return to Headingley with Hull KR in a 38-36 win.

McGuire, Leeds' man of the match in last year's Grand Final, failed to mark Rovers' victory with a late try, when he was ruled to have dropped the ball over the line against his old club.

But Rovers ran in seven tries, three of them for winger Craig Hall.

Adam Quinlan, Rob Mulhern, Chris Atkin and Taioalo Vaivai also crossed.

Tom Briscoe (2), Joel Moon, Richie Myler, Nathaniel Peteru and Jordan Thompson scored the six Leeds tries in front of an 11,570 crowd, while Yorkshire's County Championship cricket match with Somerset was still going on next door.

But after opening up with victories in The Qualifiers over Championship sides Toulouse and London Broncos, the Rhinos were beaten in their first test against a fellow Super League side.

After starting with a worrying home defeat by Salford, Hull KR have now clocked up successive wins.

In Saturday's other two games in The Qualifiers, Widnes are in Toulouse at the Stade Ernest-Argeles, while Toronto Wolfpack host London Broncos in Ontario.