Super 8s: Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity

Dom Manfredi scores against Wakefield for Wigan in 2015, but has missed a season and a half through injury

Super 8s Venue:The DW Stadium Date: Thursday, 6 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Winger Dom Manfredi returns to the Wigan squad for the first time since 2016 after recovering from two serious long-term knee injuries.

Centre Dan Sarginson is available for Shaun Wane's squad despite suffering a family bereavement last weekend.

Wakefield Trinity have recalled back-rower Chris Annakin and centre Joe Arundel for the trip over the Pennines.

Full-back Max Jowitt and prop Anthony England make way in head coach Chris Chester's 19-man squad.

Wigan (from): Bateman, Clubb, Davies, Escare, Flower, Gildart, Greenwood, Hamlin, Isa, Leuluai, Manfredi, Navarrete, O'Loughlin, Partington, Powell, Sarginson, Sutton, Tomkins, Williams.

Wakefield (from): Annakin, Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Batchelor, Crowther, Grix, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Huby, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tupou, Wood