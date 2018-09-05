Super 8s: Hull FC v Castleford Tigers

From the section

Lee Radford has been hampered at Hull by the loss of key players to injury

Super 8s Venue: The KCOM Stadium Date: Friday, 7 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Hull FC have made an enforced change from last week's heavy defeat by Warrington, as centre Cameron Scott replaces injured prop Mickey Paea in a side without a win in seven.

Lee Radford has eight senior players unavailable, including half-backs Albert Kelly and Marc Sneyd.

Castleford Tigers name the same 19-man squad that beat Catalans on Saturday.

Last week's returning duo of Luke Gale and Ben Roberts came through the game unscathed after long lay-offs.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Taylor, Houghton, Hadley, Abdull, Washbrook, Fash, Manu, Litten, Lane, Miloudi, Matongo, Scott, Harris, Bienek

Castleford (from): Clare, Clark, Eden, Gale, Holmes, Maher, Massey, Mata'utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Moors, Roberts, Shenton, Trueman, Wardle, Watts, Webster