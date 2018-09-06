Super 8s: Catalans Dragons v St Helens

Media playback is not supported on this device Challenge Cup semi-final: St Helens 16-35 Catalans Dragons highlights

Super 8s Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 8 September Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

St Helens will again to try to wrap up the League Leaders' Shield when they face Challenge Cup winners Catalans Dragons on Saturday.

Aaron Smith replaces Ryan Morgan in the only change to the Saints squad that lost to local rivals Wigan.

Catalans have Michael McIlorum, Mickael Simon and Jason Baitieri back in their 19-man squad.

The French club beat St Helens in 35-16 in their cup semi-final on 5 August before beating Warrington at Wembley.

Catalans are unable to finish in the top four but a win for St Helens should be enough to secure top spot, given their huge advantage in points difference over second-placed Wigan.

Catalans Dragons (from): Mead, Wiliame, Langi, Casty, Moa, Bird, Bousquet, Simon, Duport, Baitieri, McIlorum, Tierney, Jullien, Albert, Da Costa, Gigot, Goudemand, Drinkwater, Edwards.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Percival, Fages, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Ashworth, Barba, Smith, Costello.