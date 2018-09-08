Qualifiers: Salford Red Devils beat Toronto Wolfpack 28-16 to retain 100% record

Luke Burgess was dismissed but Salford held on despite the imbalance

The Qualifiers Salford (20) 28 Tries: Chamberlain, Lui, Hastings, Lannon Goals: Chamberlain 6 Toronto (0) 16 Tries: Sidlow, Russell, Ackers Goals: O'Brien

Salford Red Devils took a huge step towards securing their Super League status with an impressive 28-16 Qualifiers win over Toronto Wolfpack.

The Red Devils opened up a 20-0 lead through tries from Ed Chamberlain, who kicked six goals throughout, Rob Lui and Jackson Hastings in the first half.

Toronto came back in the second period, Adam Sidlow, Matty Russell and Andy Ackers crossing to create hope.

However, Ryan Lannon's try was enough for a fourth win despite two red cards.

Luke Burgess and then Jackson Hastings were dismissed as tempers flared late on.

Salford: Evalds; Chamberlain, Welham, Sa'u, Bibby; Lui, Hastings; Burgess, Wood, Tasi, Jones, Griffin, Lannon.

Replacements: Kopczak, Burke, Lussick, Flanagan.

Toronto Wolfpack: O'Brien; Russell, Stanley, Wheeler, Caton-Brown; McCrone, Wallace; Lussick, Beswick, Sims, Dixon, Paterson, Buchanan.

Replacements: Ackers, Sidlow, Krasniqi, Emmitt.

Referee: Robert Hicks (RFL)