Super 8s: St Helens v Hull FC

Ben Barba has scored 24 tries in 22 Super League appearances for St Helens

Super 8s Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Friday, 14 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

St Helens will win the League Leaders' Shield with victory over Hull FC.

James Bentley and Jack Welsby come into the side for James Roby and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook.

Hull FC, who are looking to end a club-record run of eight successive defeats, have Jake Connor (hamstring) available for the first time since July.

Albert Kelly, Marc Sneyd, Mark Minichiello, Chris Green, Mickey Paea, Josh Bowden, Josh Griffin, Joe Westerman and Jack Downs are all out.

St Helens (from): Lomax, Makinson, Percival, Fages, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Ashworth, Barba, Bentley, Smith, Costello, Welsby.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Talanoa, Taylor, Houghton, Hadley, Connor, Abdull, Washbrook, Fash, Manu, Litten, Lane, Miloudi, Matongo, Scott, Harris, Bienek.