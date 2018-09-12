Super 8s: Wakefield Trinity v Catalans Dragons

Wakefield lost 25-10 to Wigan in their previous fixture on 6 September

Super 8s Venue: The Mobile Rocket Stadium Date: Friday, 14 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Wakefield Trinity have made two changes to their 19-man squad for the visit of Challenge Cup winners Catalans Dragons.

Prop Anthony England and full-back Max Jowitt return, replacing Ben Jones-Bishop and Chris Annakin.

Samisoni Langi and Julian Bousquet are missing for Catalans following injuries sustained in last Saturday's defeat by St Helens.

With three games left of the Super 8s, neither Wakefield nor Catalans can qualify for Super League's semi-finals.

Wakefield (from): Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Batchelor, Crowther, England, Grix, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Huby, Johnstone, Jowitt, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tupou, Wood.

Catalans (from): Mead, Thornley, Wiliame, Moa, Garcia, Bird, Simon, Baitieri, Margalet, Tierney, Jullien, Albert, Da Costa, Belmas, Perez, Gigot, Goudemand, Drinkwater, Edwards.