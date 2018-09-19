Super 8s: Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors

From the section

Thomas Leuluai is set to make his 250th Wigan appearance

Betfred Super 8s Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Thursday, 20 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Huddersfield have made three changes from the 19-man squad named to face Castleford, with Alex Mellor, Oliver Russell and Jon Luke Kirby coming in.

Colton Roche, who missed the defeat by the Tigers, is also available for selection following a head injury.

Wigan head coach Shaun Wane has made two changes to his squad, as Joe Greenwood and Josh Woods return.

They replace Willie Isa (collarbone) and Ben Flower (back), while Sean O'Loughlin (calf) remains absent.

Thomas Leuluai is set to make his 250th Warriors appearance.

Huddersfield Giants (from): Mamo, Gaskell, Brough, Leeming, Lawrence, Hinchcliffe, Rankin, Roberts, Ta'ai, Clough, O'Brien, Mellor, Roche, English, Hewitt, Senior, Russell, Kirby, Matagi.

Wigan Warriors (from): Bateman, Clubb, Davies, Escare, Gildart, Greenwood, Hamlin, Leuluai, Manfredi, Navarrete, Paisely, Partington, Powell, Sarginson, Sutton, Tautai, Tomkins, Williams, Woods.