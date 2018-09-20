Super 8s: Hull FC v Catalans Dragons

Jake Connor made his England debut against New Zealand in Denver in June

Betfred Super 8s Venue: KCOM Stadium Date: Saturday, 22 September Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Full-back Jamie Shaul and centre Carlos Tuimavave have been named in Hull FC's squad to face Catalans, despite being doubtful with injuries.

England international Jake Connor hurt his hand in last week's loss to St Helens but is also included in the squad.

Catalans are without Mika Simon (ban) and injured forward Ben Garcia.

Antoni Maria and former Wigan hooker Michael McIlorum have been added to the Challenge Cup winners' 19-man squad.

Hull and Catalans are seventh and eighth respectively and are unable to qualify for a Super League semi-final place.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Taylor, Hadley, Connor, Abdull, Washbrook, Fash, Litten, Paea, Lane, Miloudi, Matongo, Scott, Harris, Bienek.

Catalans (from): Mead, Thornley, Wiliame, Moa, Bird, Baitieri, Margalet, McIlorum, Tierney, Jullien, Albert, Maria, Da Costa, Belmas, Perez, Gigot, Goudemand, Drinkwater, Edwards.