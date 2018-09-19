Million Pound Game: RFL pick 19:00 kick-off to suit England, France or Canada

Toronto have won all three meetings this season with likely Million Pound Game opponents Toulouse, the heaviest of them 43-30 at Magic Weekend in May

The Rugby Football League have chosen a 19:00 BST kick-off time for the Million Pound Game on Sunday 7 October to suit three potential time zones in England, France or Canada.

The play-off between the clubs finishing fourth and fifth in The Qualifiers will be played at the home ground of the highest-placed team.

Salford, Leeds and Hull KR all need one more win to seal a top-three finish

And as things stand, Toronto would host Toulouse at the Lamport Stadium.

It would be a repeat of last Saturday's controversial Qualifiers clash, which led to Toronto's Jack Bussey receiving an eight-match ban for biting.

But sixth-placed London Broncos could yet force their way into the reckoning, and even Widnes, in seventh, are not yet out of it.

The Million Pound Game has been held at Wakefield, Hull KR and Leigh since its introduction four years ago - but this will be its last year.

The RFL have already made the decision to revert to automatic promotion and relegation in 2019 by means of a Championship Grand Final.