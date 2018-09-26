Super 8s: Wakefield Trinity v Warrington Wolves

Warrington's Josh Charnley has scored 15 tries in Super League this season

Super 8s Venue: Mobile Rocket Stadium Date: Friday, 28 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Wakefield coach Chris Chester makes two changes to the squad named for the defeat by Castleford.

Anthony England and Scott Grix drop out and Max Jowitt and Lewis Wray, who could make his Super League debut, come in.

Warrington winger Tom Lineham serves the second of his two-match ban.

Sitaleki Akauola comes back into the squad after a five-match absence and Daryl Clark and Jack Hughes also earn recalls.

Wakefield (from): Annakin, Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Batchelor, Crowther, Hampshire, Horo, Huby, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, Kirmond, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tupou, Wood, Wray.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Atkins, Charnley, Clark, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, Johnson, King, King, Livett, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Pomeroy, Ratchford, Smith, Thompson, Westwood.