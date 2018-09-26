Super 8s: Wigan Warriors v Hull FC

Callum Field (centre) was a tryscorer in Wigan academy's 2017 Grand Final win over Castleford

Super 8s Venue: DW Stadium Date: Friday, 28 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Wigan Warriors head coach Shaun Wane has brought in prop Callum Field and full-back Craig Mullen as cover for Tommy Leuluai and Oliver Partington.

Kiwi hooker Leuluai is out with a groin problem, while front-rower Partington serves a one-game suspension.

Hull FC have an opportunity to avoid an 11th straight defeat, against a Wigan side unbeaten in the Super 8s.

Dean Hadley and Hakim Miloudi miss out through injury, with Cameron Scott and Jack Downs added to the squad.

Wigan, who will see Wane move on at the end of the season, have a home semi-final against Castleford to come on the back of this game and are already guaranteed a second-placed finish.

Their last league defeat came against rivals St Helens on the 19 July, with seven straight victories since.

Wigan (from): Bateman, Clubb, Davies, Escare, Field, Flower, Gildart, Greenwood, Hamlin, Manfredi, Mullen, Navarrete, Powell, Sarginson, Sutton, Tautai, Tomkins, Williams, Woods.

Hull FC (from): Shaul, Faraimo, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Taylor, Houghton, Connor, Abdull, Washbrook, Fash, Litten, Paea, Lane, Downs, Matongo, Scott, Harris, Bienek.