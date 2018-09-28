Qualifiers: Toronto Wolfpack beat Leeds 17-16 to close in on Super League aim

Gareth O'Brien has form for kicking drop goals, and his could be crucial for Toronto

Betfred Qualifiers Leeds (10) 16 Tries: T. Briscoe, Sutcliffe, Keinhorst Goals: Sutcliffe 2 Toronto (12) 17 Tries: Paterson, Rawsthorne, Russell Goals: O'Brien 2 Drop-goal: O'Brien

Gareth O'Brien's late drop-goal moved Toronto closer to their Super League dream as they edged reigning champions Leeds Rhinos 17-16 at Headingley.

Toronto are now in the top three on 10 points behind Salford and Leeds with inferior points difference, and could force Hull KR into the fourth v fifth automatic promotion Million Pound Game.

Rovers must now beat Widnes by a margin of 14 or more to avoid that fate.

Otherwise it is they who will face London or Toulouse in the shoot-out.

No one can catch Salford or Leeds with their points difference.

Paul Rowley's side now face a nervy wait for Sunday's game between Hull KR and already-relegated Widnes, having done the hard work of winning at Headingley.

Now, in a worst case scenario, they could find themselves travelling away should they contest the Million Pound Game next Sunday, although it would take a Rovers win and London win with a large swing of points against Halifax on Saturday.

Their only other concern would be the injuries to half-back Blake Wallace who played on with a bandaged ankle, and Cory Paterson who limped off in the second-half.

O'Brien set up Paterson with a huge break through the line to put Toronto in front, before Tom Briscoe dived on a Sutcliffe grubber to bring Leeds into the game.

Sutcliffe wrested the lead when he scored from a Richie Myler chip-kick but the Wolfpack roared back when Nick Rawsthorne finished off a try in the final seconds of the half which O'Brien converted for a 12-10 half-time lead.

Jimmy Keinhorst blasted over to again revive the Headingley atmosphere after the break but Toronto would not be quelled as Russell slipped across from Bob Beswick's grubber.

With the scores tied Myler swung a drop goal shot wide, and O'Brien succeeded where he failed to seal an historic win at the famous old stadium.

Leeds: Golding; T Briscoe, Keinhorst, Moon, L Briscoe; L. Sutcliffe, Myler; Peteru, Parcell, Crosby, Jones-Buchanan, Ferres, Thompson.

Interchange: Dwyer, C Smith, C Smith, Mullally, Cuthbertson.

Toronto Wolfpack: O'Brien; Caton-Brown, Rawsthorne, Wheeler, Russell; McCrone, Wallace; Lussick, Beswick, Sims, Paterson, Dixon, Emmitt

Interchange: Buchanan, Sidlow, Krasniqi, Ackers.

Referee: Robert Hicks (RFL).