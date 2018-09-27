Super 8s: Catalans Dragons v Huddersfield Giants

From the section

Jermaine McGillvary starred during England's run to last year's World Cup final

Super 8s Venue: Stade Gilbert Brutus Date: Saturday, 29 September Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio via the BBC Sport website and app, plus live scores online.

Catalans Dragons make two changes for their final Super 8s game against Huddersfield, with Louis Anderson and Remi Casty in for Kenny Edwards and Tony Gigot.

Challenge Cup winners Catalans and Huddersfield are both unable to finish in the top four.

England winger Jermaine McGillvary and centre Leroy Cudjoe return to the Giants' 19-man squad.

Retiring Ryan Hinchcliffe is poised for his final appearance for the club.

Catalans (from): Mead, Thornley, Wiliame, Langi, Casty, Moa, Anderson, Bird, Simon, Baitieri, Margalet, McIlorum, Jullien, Albert, Maria, Da Costa, Belmas, Goudemand, Drinkwater.

Huddersfield (from): Mamo, McGillvary, Cudjoe, Gaskell, Brough, Leeming, Lawrence, Hinchcliffe, Rankin, Roberts, Clough, O'Brien, Mellor, Roche, English, L Senior, I Senior, Russell, Matagi.