St Helens: Dominique Peyroux extends club contract for further two years

Dominique Peyroux was born in New Zealand but has represented Cook Islands and Samoa

St Helens back rower Dominique Peyroux has signed a two-year contract extension with the club.

The 29-year-old has made 72 appearances for Saints since his debut against Huddersfield in 2016.

"I'm blessed to re-sign with the club," he told the St Helens website. "It's been a very exciting year so far but we know there is still work to do."

Cook Islands and Samoa international Peyroux has scored 10 tries for the club, including four this season.

Saints head coach Justin Holbrook said: "He is an aggressive player with lots of energy who gives us real strike on the edges. He gets through a lot of work that people don't see."