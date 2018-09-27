Woman of Steel: Lois Forsell, Tara-Jane Stanley and Georgia Roche on shortlist

Media playback is not supported on this device Leeds Rhinos beat Castleford Tigers 20-14 to win Women's Challenge Cup

Castleford duo Georgia Roche, 17, and Tara-Jane Stanley have been shortlisted for the Rugby Football League's first ever Woman of Steel award.

Leeds' Lois Forsell is the third player nominated alongside the Tigers pair.

The winner will be announced at the Steve Prescott Man of Steel awards in Manchester on Monday, October 8.

"I'm delighted we will be officially recognising the incredible talent on show in the Women's Super League," said RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer.

"All three players shortlisted for the award are incredibly worthy nominees and have made a huge impact on the field this season. I would like to extend my congratulations to them all."

The winner will be chosen via a poll of every Women's Super League player, with Castleford and Leeds set to compete in the end-of-season play-offs alongside Wigan and St Helens.

Roche scored four tries in Castleford's Challenge Cup semi-final win over York City Knights, with Forsell captaining Leeds to victory over Tigers in the final in August.

England full-back Stanley, 24, completes the shortlist for the award, which will be presented five days before the league's Grand Final, to be held on Saturday, 13 October.