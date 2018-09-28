Barcelona could host Catalans v Wigan Super League match at Nou Camp in 2019

The Nou Camp has never hosted a rugby league fixture before

A decision about Barcelona hosting a Super League match at the Nou Camp will need to be "fixed fast" for it to be a success, according to Catalans Dragons.

The Dragons, based 120 miles from Barcelona in the French city of Perpignan, hope to face Wigan in 2019.

A spokesman said the rugby league club is "confident" the match will go ahead.

Barcelona invited Catalans to organise the game after Dragons recently paraded its Challenge Cup trophy at half-time of a La Liga match at the ground.

For the match to happen at the Nou Camp, Catalans need to formally approach the Rugby Football League (RFL) for approval.

Already Catalans are investigating suitable dates, with the match needing to work around Barcelona's own fixtures, including domestic and European schedules.

For that reason, a summer date - after the conclusion of the football season - would be the most likely option.

Catalans previously played in the Spanish city in 2009, facing Warrington Wolves at the Olympic Stadium.

Taking a match to the biggest stadium in Europe, with a capacity of 99,354, would be a huge undertaking for the French rugby league club whose Stade Gilbert Brutus ground holds just 13,000.

The population of Perpignan itself is circa 118,000.

While the proposed Super League fixture would be a first for the home of the five-time Champions League winners, the Nou Camp has previously hosted a rugby union fixture.

Both the RFL and Wigan have been contacted by BBC Sport for comment.