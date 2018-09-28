Lachlan Coote: St Helens sign North Queensland Cowboys full-back

Lachlan Coote has represented Scotland three times at international level

St Helens have signed North Queensland Cowboys full-back Lachlan Coote on a three-year deal.

The 28-year-old will replace departing full-back Ben Barba, who is heading the opposite way to join the Cowboys.

"I'm really excited to have such a quality player coming to our club," Saints head coach Justin Holbrook told the club website.

Coote - who was born in Australia - has three caps for Scotland, having made his debut in 2016.