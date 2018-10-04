BBC Sport - Super League play-offs: Warrington's Chris Hill will fight for place in Grand Final
Warrington will be fighting for Grand Final spot - Hill
- From the section Rugby League
Before Thursday's Super League semi-final against St Helens, prop Chris Hill says that disappointment in the Challenge Cup Final makes you even more hungry and that his Warrington side will be "fighting to get that spot" in the final.
