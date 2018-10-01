Leigh Centurions: Championship side only able to field 13 players against Dewsbury

Kieron Purtill's Leigh Centurions lost to Leeds Rhinos in the quarter-finals of this season's Challenge Cup

Leigh Centurions coach Kieron Purtill has called for all rugby league clubs to have a reserve team after they could only field 13 players against Dewsbury.

Centurions, relegated from Super League last season, were unable to name any substitutes for Sunday's Championship Shield loss due to an injury crisis.

They ended the 52-6 defeat with only 11 on the pitch after Will Dagger and Micky Higham were forced off injured.

"Credit to the boys who turned up, they never gave in," Purtill said.

Speaking to BBC Radio Manchester, he continued: "It was a tough week as a club. We're low on numbers. I think we had 11 players unavailable to play today and then 20 minutes into the game we lose Will Dagger so we're down to 12 men.

"Clubs have either got to have a reserve team or an academy so there's a player pool there to call on when you are short."

Financial difficulties meant several players left Leigh at the start of the Super 8s phase of the campaign, after they had missed out on a place in the Qualifiers and the chance to make an immediate return to the top flight.

That failure prompted owner Derek Beaumont to say he was looking for fresh investors to take the club forward.

Leigh have one more game to play this season - the Championship Shield final against Featherstone on Sunday, 7 October.