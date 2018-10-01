Greg Inglis: New Australia captain charged with drink-driving

Australia coach Mal Meninga said Greg Inglis (pictured) was one of "our greatest ever players" when announcing his new captain on Monday

South Sydney Rabbitohs back Greg Inglis has been charged with drink-driving hours after being appointed as Australia's new captain.

Inglis, 31, was named the Kangaroos' skipper for the end-of-season Tests with New Zealand and Tonga on Monday.

Later that day, he was accused of exceeding the speed limit and giving a positive breath analysis reading.

New South Wales Police confirmed a 31-year-old man from Coogee was arrested and taken to Lithgow police station.

Inglis had been playing at a tournament in Dubbo, New South Wales, before being stopped by police.

"Officers attached to the traffic and highway patrol command were conducting stationary speed enforcement when they detected a black Mercedes Benz travelling above the speed limit," an New South Wales Police spokesperson told BBC Sport.

"He underwent a breath analysis which allegedly returned a reading of 0.085. He was issued a field court attendance notice for mid-range PCA (prescribed concentration of alcohol) and a traffic infringement notice for exceed speed limit."

He is due to appear in Lithgow local court on 22 November.

Inglis succeeded Cameron Smith as captain of Queensland's State of Origin team earlier this year and Australia coach Mal Meninga named the Clive Churchill medallist as Smith's successor with the Kangaroos too.