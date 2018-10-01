Jermaine McGillvary: England winger signs new Huddersfield Giants contract

Jermaine McGillvary was one of four England players named in the 2017 World Cup's Team of the Tournament

Huddersfield Giants' England winger Jermaine McGillvary has signed a new contract to keep him at the John Smith's Stadium until the end of 2023.

He has played 202 times for the Giants, scoring 151 tries in the process.

The 30-year-old impressed in the 2017 World Cup, scoring seven tries in five games and running more metres than any other player as England made the final.

But Huddersfield say they were unable to persuade the Rugby Football League to centrally contract the winger.

McGillvary, who was Super League's top try scorer in 2015, had been the subject of speculation over his future after his showing for England last winter.

"Jermaine was without a doubt the star of the World Cup from an England perspective and came back to us with an enormous profile which we'd hope to see further enhanced in the series with New Zealand," Giants managing director Richard Thewlis said in a statement on the club website.

"We were aware that NRL (Australian National Rugby League) clubs had been sniffing around and we all understand the salary cap differentials in play can make retaining players difficult.

"Our budgets and cap had been fixed by this point so we did approach the RFL to help Jermaine by making him one of their centrally funded players, which seemed to us an obvious fit as he had clearly done the majority of the media/promotional work down under and was both 'the story' and 'the face of England RL' alongside his wonderful playing performances.

"The request for financial support for Jermaine (which is enjoyed by other players and clubs) was not forthcoming and so the burden fell solely upon us and we were able towards the end of the season to both improve and extend Jermaine's contract with us, which was great news for all concerned and I am sure will be well received by the supporters."

McGillvary added: "It's my hometown club, I've never wanted to leave as long as everything is in the right place. As long as I feel loved, I'll do anything for the club."