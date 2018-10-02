Lama Tasi: Warrington sign Salford Red Devils forward for next season
- From the section Rugby League
Warrington Wolves have agreed a deal to sign forward Lama Tasi from fellow Super League side Salford Red Devils at the end of the season.
The 28-year-old New Zealand-born Samoa international has signed a one-year contract with Warrington.
"I worked with Lama with the Samoa national team a number of years ago and I like what he brings," Wire head coach Steve Price told the club website.
"He's aggressive and it's a great acquisition for us."
Warrington face one of Tasi's former clubs, St Helens, in the first Super League semi-final on Thursday.