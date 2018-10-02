Super League semi-final: St Helens v Warrington Wolves

Jonny Lomax (left) and Ben Barba (right) were two of the seven St Helens players named in the Super League Dream Team on Monday

Betfred Super League semi-final Venue: Totally Wicked Stadium Date: Thursday, 4 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra and BBC local radio; live text coverage on the BBC Sport website and app

St Helens host Warrington Wolves in the first Super League semi-final, with the victors progressing to the Grand Final at Old Trafford on 13 October.

Saints won the League Leaders' Shield, finishing 15 points clear of fourth-placed Warrington in the table.

Jonny Lomax, Luke Thompson and Jon Wilkin are back for Saints after being rested for the win over Castleford.

Wire winger Tom Lineham is back from a ban, while half-backs Kevin Brown and Tyrone Roberts are fit after injuries.

Wigan Warriors hosts Castleford Tigers in the second semi-final on Friday.

St Helens have not appeared in a Grand Final since 2014, their most recent title success, while Warrington made it to Old Trafford in 2012, 2013 and 2016 but were beaten on all three occasions.

Squads

St Helens: Lomax, Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Fages, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Thompson, Peyroux, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Ashworth, Barba.

Warrington: Atkins, Brown, Charnley, Clark, Cooper, Goodwin, Hill, Hughes, G King, T King, Lineham, Livett, Murdoch-Masila, Patton, Philbin, Ratchford, Roberts, Thompson, Westwood.