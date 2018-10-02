Joey Lussick: Salford Red Devils hooker signs new two-year deal
Salford Red Devils hooker Joey Lussick has signed a new two-year deal.
The 22-year-old Australian initially joined from National Rugby League (NRL) side Manly Sea Eagles in August on a deal until the end of the 2018 season.
"We are really pleased to announce the retention of Joey. He's been a massive lift alongside Jackson Hastings," head coach Ian Watson told the club website.
Watson added: "He gave us good organisation and has been pivotal to the spine's success in The Qualifiers."