Jimmy Keinhorst, Weller Hauraki & Ryan Lannon: Hull Kingston Rovers make triple signing

Jimmy Keinhorst (left) Weller Hauraki (centre) and Ryan Lannon have scored 15 tries between them this season

Hull Kingston Rovers have signed Leeds Rhinos centre Jimmy Keinhorst and Salford Red Devils forwards Weller Hauraki and Ryan Lannon.

Keinhorst, 28, and 22-year-old Lannon have both agreed three-year contracts at Craven Park, while 33-year-old Hauraki has signed a two-year deal.

Both Hauraki and Keinhorst spent part of this season on loan at Super League's bottom side Widnes Vikings.

Lannon came through Salford's academy and played 14 times this year.

"We've got three good guys coming into the club who are going to add to the personalities we have here.

"Between them they give us some size and some depth," Hull KR head coach Tim Sheens told the club website.

"Jimmy has the versatility to play centre, both left and right, and in the second row. He's coming from a very good club in the Rhinos but I think he'll blossom here with more opportunities to play first team on a regular basis.

"Ryan was the captain of the Salford academy side and I had a lot of time for him whilst I was there. I really enjoyed working with him and when he was offered to us I jumped at it.

"Weller is another who can play on the edge or through the middle, although he's more of a 13 than an 8 or a 10."