England Women: 10 uncapped players in squad for France Test at Carcassonne

Leeds Rhinos beat Castleford Tigers 20-14 to win Women's Challenge Cup

Leeds Rhinos teenager Caitlin Beevers is one of 10 uncapped players in England Women's squad for the Test against France on 27 October.

Beevers, 16, is in her debut season for the Rhinos and scored in the Challenge Cup final win over Castleford Tigers.

The winger, who is also a match official, took charge of the Champion Schools Year 7s final at Wembley.

Tigers' Women of Steel nominees Georgia Roche and Tara Stanley are also selected in Craig Richards' squad.

Amy Johnson, Danielle Anderson, Kelsey Gentles, Naomi Williams, Rebecca Greenfield, Tamzin Renouf, Vanessa Temple and Vicky Whitfield are the other newcomers in the 20-player pool.

Beevers is joined in the squad by fellow match official Tara Jones, from St Helens.

All four Women's Super League semi-finalists have representatives in the side; St Helens featuring six call-ups, Castleford Tigers have five, Rhinos have four and Wigan Warriors have two players named.

Bradford Bulls provide two representatives, while Andrea Dobson joins up from Featherstone Rovers.

"We really feel as though we've got a good blend of experienced internationals and new players, who have excelled in this year's competitions and will continue to grow as individuals and players," England Women's head coach Craig Richards said.

England Women squad: Hardcastle (Bradford), Johnson (Leeds), Dobson (Featherstone), Beevers (Leeds), Anderson (Leeds), Rudge (St Helens), Gaskin (St Helens), Roche (Castleford), Cunningham (St Helens), Gentles (Castleford), Williams (St Helens), Greenfield (Wigan), Marshall (Leeds), Hoyle (Bradford), Peach (Castleford), Jones (St Helens), Stanley (Castleford), Renouf (Castleford), Temple (Wigan), Whitfield (St Helens)