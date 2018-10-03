Jackson Hastings: Salford half-back signs deal with Super League club until 2019

Jackson Hastings played for Sydney Roosters and Manly Sea Eagles in Australia before his switch to Super League

Salford Red Devils half-back Jackson Hastings has signed a new one-year deal after the club retained its place in Super League.

The 22-year-old moved to the AJ Bell Stadium in July and scored five tries as the Red Devils finished top of the Qualifiers table.

"Signing Jackson for the 2019 season is a great piece of business," head coach Ian Watson told the club website.

"His energy and enthusiasm around the club and the boys is infectious."