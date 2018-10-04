Brett Delaney: Leeds Rhinos forward ends playing career at club for new off-field role

Brett Delaney won Grand Finals in 2011, 2012 and 2015 with Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos forward Brett Delaney is to end his playing career to take up a position with the club's foundation.

The 32-year-old Australian has made 214 appearances for the Rhinos since joining in 2010.

Delaney won seven trophies between 2011 and 2015 with the Super League club.

"When I left Australia, I was a 24-year-old kid and I could never of imagined that I would be privileged enough to play nine amazing seasons with a great club like Leeds," he said.

Delaney already volunteers with the Leeds Rhinos Foundation on a project to work with offenders in prison and will carry on that work while also playing part time.

"I have ran my blood to water week in and week out for the Rhinos and I wouldn't change a thing," he told the club website.

"I understand the club need to move forward especially as an overseas player and hopefully this will allow them to do that and bring in fresh blood as well as giving the great young kids at this club the chance to succeed and write their own names in the club's history."

Delaney, who played in 13 finals for the Rhinos in a career that saw him score 27 tries, will play for the final time in a friendly game against Wakefield on Boxing Day.

"As a team-mate, Brett Delaney was a guy you always wanted beside you in the toughest of circumstances," said Leeds director of rugby Kevin Sinfield.

"His commitment and will to win was an inspiration to those around him."