Matty Smith has had two spells with hometown team St Helens

Catalans Dragons have signed St Helens scrum-half Matty Smith on a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old only played seven times in Super League for the Saints in 2018 and they announced last month he would be leaving at the end of the season.

He told the club website: "I'm extremely excited to have signed for the Catalans Dragons.

"From a rugby point of view, this is such an exciting time in their history."