England v New Zealand: Sam Burgess withdraws from squad for surgery
-
- From the section Rugby League
|England v New Zealand Test series on the BBC
|Venues: KCOM Stadium, Hull; Anfield, Liverpool; Elland Road, Leeds
|Dates: 27 October to 11 November
|Coverage: Watch live coverage and highlights on BBC TV, Connected TV, online & the BBC Sport app and listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.
Forward Sam Burgess has withdrawn from England's squad to face New Zealand to have shoulder and wrist surgery.
The 29-year-old, who captained England in last year's World Cup final, is a key part of Wayne Bennett's side.
"I'm gutted," said Burgess. "But it's imperative I get these surgeries done, and with a view to the next three or four years, I need them done now."
England face France in a warm-up match in Leigh 10 days before the three-Test series starts on 27 October.
South Sydney's Burgess will remain in Australia in preparation for the 2019 National Rugby League season.
|England's autumn Tests
|17 October
|France
|Leigh Sports Village
|27 October
|New Zealand
|KCOM Stadium, Hull
|4 November
|New Zealand
|Anfield, Liverpool
|11 November
|New Zealand
|Elland Road, Leeds
Burgess' team came within one match of the Grand Final last month, losing to eventual champions Sydney Roosters 12-4 in the Preliminary Final.
An investigation into claims that South Sydney players exposed themselves to a woman via one of Burgess' social media accounts cleared him of any wrongdoing in the days before the game.
England will name a replacement over the weekend.
Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Johnstone and centre Reece Lyne were among five newcomers named in the 24-man squad on Tuesday.
Burgess' brothers George and Tom are also involved.
Sam Burgess adds to a lengthy list of injury absentees that already includes Gareth Widdop, Kallum Watkins, Ryan Hall, Ben Currie, Alex Walmsley and James Roby.