Reiss Butterworth made his Bradford debut in 2017

Huddersfield Giants have signed Bradford Bulls hooker Reiss Butterworth for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal.

The 19-year-old spent time on loan with Championship side Batley Bulldogs this season.

"I'm over the moon," he told the Huddersfield website.

"I'm looking forward to getting into pre-season to make myself fitter, sharper and better ready for when the season comes."