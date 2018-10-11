England v New Zealand: How to follow the Test series live on BBC TV, radio & online

Media playback is not supported on this device England beat New Zealand 36-18 in the first Denver test in June.

England v New Zealand Test series on the BBC Venues: KCOM Stadium, Hull; Anfield, Liverpool; Elland Road, Leeds Dates: 27 October, 4 November and 11 November Coverage: Watch live coverage and highlights on BBC TV, Connected TV, online & the BBC Sport app and listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra.

England take on New Zealand in a three-Test series fresh from a 36-18 victory over the Kiwis in the United States in June.

However, Sam Burgess heads a lengthy injury list for this series, with other key absentees including Gareth Widdop, Kallum Watkins, Ryan Hall, Ben Currie, Alex Walmsley and James Roby.

Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Johnstone and centre Reece Lyne are among five newcomers named in the 24-man squad for the internationals, which also include a warm-up match against France at Leigh Sports Village on 17 October.

England will bid to retain the Baskerville Shield, which goes to the winners of the Test series, after beating New Zealand 2-1 on home soil in 2015 in the last series between the two nations.

Schedule

Date Opponent Venue Kick-off 17 October France Leigh Sports Village 19:45 BST 27 October New Zealand KCOM Stadium, Hull 14:30 BST 4 November New Zealand Anfield, Liverpool 14:30 GMT 11 November New Zealand Elland Road, Leeds 15:15 GMT

BBC Sport's live coverage

Saturday, 27 October

14:00-16:30 BST, England v New Zealand - first Test, BBC One*

Sunday, 4 November

14:00-16:45 GMT, England v New Zealand - second Test, BBC Two*

Sunday, 11 November

15:00-17:30 GMT, England v New Zealand - third Test, BBC Two*

*There will also be live commentary of all three Tests on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, with full programme details to be announced.

