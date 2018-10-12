Iain Thornley: Catalans Dragons centre to leave Super League club

Centre Iain Thornley is the sixth player to leave Catalan in recent weeks

Centre Iain Thornley has become the sixth player to leave Super League side Catalans Dragons in recent weeks.

The 27-year-old joined the French club on a two-year contract back in 2016.

Catalans have also confirmed the departure of scrum-half Josh Drinkwater and hooker Paul Aiton, who was forced to retire through injury.

Head coach Steve McNamara said: "We are very grateful for the contribution all of the players have made and we wish them well in their future careers."

Thornley scored nine tries in 36 appearances for the Dragons