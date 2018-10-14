Richie Myler: England call up Leeds Rhinos scrum-half for autumn internationals
England have called up Leeds Rhinos scrum-half Richie Myler for the autumn internationals against France and New Zealand.
The 28-year-old replaces Castleford's Luke Gale, who withdrew from the squad with a knee injury.
Myler has six international caps but has not played for England since 2012.
England play France in Manchester on Wednesday before the three-match series against New Zealand starts on 27 October.
Six uncapped players from the England Knights squad have also been called up for the France Test, including Myler's Leeds team-mates Ash Handley and Liam Sutcliffe.
They are joined by Castleford's Oliver Holmes, Hull FC's Jamie Shaul, Robbie Mulhern of Hull KR and Widnes Vikings' Matt Whitley.