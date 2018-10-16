England v France: Eight debutants in Wayne Bennett's squad for New Zealand warm-up

England have their NRL contingent for the France game, including Rabbitohs forward George Burgess

England v France Venue: Leigh Sports Village Date: Wednesday, 17 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST

England coach Wayne Bennett has named eight debutants for Wednesday's warm-up Test match against France at Leigh Sports Village.

Wakefield's Tom Johnstone and Reece Lyne, and Jamie Shaul and Oli Holmes - called up from England Knights - have been included in the starting 13.

Luke Thompson and Adam Milner are on the bench, along with further Knights pair Robbie Mulhern and Liam Sutcliffe.

Recalled Leeds half-back Richie Myler starts, alongside Hull's Jake Connor.

There are also spots for the National Rugby League quintet of James Graham, Josh Hodgson and Tom Burgess, who form a formidable front-row, with George Burgess and Elliott Whitehead in the back-row.

The Grand Final contingent from Wigan and Warrington have not been considered, given the timeframe between Saturday's game and the match on Wednesday.

England face New Zealand in three Tests, at Hull FC's KCOM Stadium on 27 October, Anfield in Liverpool on 4 November and Leeds' Elland Road on 11 November, all of which will be covered across BBC Sport.

New faces

Wayne Bennett (centre) is preparing England for the three Tests against New Zealand

Wakefield's in-form Johnstone and Lyne get a chance to press their claims for a spot in the forthcoming New Zealand series, on the back of excellent seasons at Super League level.

Bennett has also turned to players from Paul Anderson's Knights squad - bound for Papua New Guinea - to bolster the player pool.

Hull FC's Shaul will win a senior cap at full-back in Sam Tomkins' absence, having been drafted in for this fixture.

Leeds' versatile three-quarter Ash Handley misses out, as does Widnes back-rower Matt Whitley from the players that were added this week.

France changed from 2017 squad

There is no place in Aurelien Cologni's France side for 'residency-qualified' internationals such as Toulouse's Mark Kheirallah, who previously wore the Tricolore at the 2017 World Cup and had a successful season at domestic level.

As expected, there is a strong Catalans Dragons presence, with 11 call-ups, despite Lucas Albert's decision to step down from the squad after a family bereavement.

He was replaced by Toulouse player Stan Robin, while Rhys Curran has also dropped out and Paul Seguier added in his place.

England: James Shaul (Hull FC); Tom Johnstone (Wakefield Trinity), Reece Lyne (Wakefield Trinity), Mark Percival (St Helens), Jermaine McGillvary (Huddersfield Giants); Richie Myler (Leeds Rhinos), Jake Connor (Hull FC); James Graham (St. George Illawarra Dragons), Josh Hodgson (Canberra Raiders), Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Oliver Holmes (Castleford Tigers), Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders), George Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Interchanges: Adam Milner (Castleford Tigers), Luke Thompson (St Helens), Robbie Mulhern (Hull KR), Liam Sutcliffe (Leeds Rhinos)

France (from): Bastien Ader, Jason Baitieri, William Barthau, Lambert Belmas, Ilias Bergal, Alrix Da Costa, Bastien Escamilla, Morgan Escare, Theo Fages, Tony Gigot, Mickael Goudemand, Benjamin Jullien, Paul Marcon, Thibault Margalet, Hakim Miloudi, Romain Navarrete, Stan Robin, Paul Seguier, Justin Sangare.